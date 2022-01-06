FDOTD – Olivia

Name?
Olivia
Hometown?
Itasca
Breed?
Shih-Tzu / Terrier mix
Favorite Activity?
Fetching a ball
Favorite trick to do?
Showing my belly
Least favorite trick to do?
Giving a paw
Most embarrassing moment?
When my mom dresses me in silly costumes
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Anything my mom is eating
Favorite thing to chew on?
The faces of my stuffies
Should dogs wear costumes?
It’s fine for some – it’s just not my thing
Favorite costume?
I hate them all
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the main hallway of the apartment building
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Eddie from Frazier
What do you like to hump the most?
Lambchop
Sleep with humans?
ALWAYS
Who’s a good dog?
I AM!
Best Dog Movie?
Benji
