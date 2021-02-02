FDOTD – Odin

Name?
Odin
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Australian cattle dog/beagle
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Shaking paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Speak
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Anything that’s available!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Sticks and bones
Favorite command to ignore?
Lay down
What do you like to hump the most?
The other dogs
Sleep with humans?
Of course!
