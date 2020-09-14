FDOTD – Mr. Bentley

Name?
Mr. Bentley
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
Cojack, Corgi/Jack Russell
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping, and barking at everyone that pulls in the circle
Favorite trick to do?
Bang bang, he rolls over
Most embarrassing moment?
Going through the trash
Favorite person?
My family.
Favorite food?
Alpo Tbones
Favorite thing to chew on?
50 different toys laying around lol.
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
Superman cape
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
No where, he will wait.
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here/ Selective hearing lol.
What do you like to hump the most?
His Snoopy dog lol.
Sleep with humans?
Oh yeah bed hog lol
Who’s a good dog?
Mr. Bentley
