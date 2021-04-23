FDOTD – Marley

Name?
Marley
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
German Shepard/lab mix
Favorite Activity?
Watching when sharks attack
Favorite trick to do?
Take things that I’m not supposed to have and hid them
Least favorite trick to do?
Listen
Most embarrassing moment?
Someone left the gate open and I got out, but didn’t know what to do so I paced in the front of the house waiting for someone to notice me
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
My dog treats, and pup cups from Starbucks
Favorite thing to chew on?
Anything with a squeaky in it.
Should dogs wear costumes?
Heck no!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In my own yard
Favorite command to ignore?
Get down off the counter
Sleep with humans?
I do till they get in my space then I move to my big girl bed
Who’s a good dog?
Me of course!
Best Dog Movie?
Marley and me
