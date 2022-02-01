FDOTD – Lilly

Name?
Lilly
Hometown?
Lake Villa
Breed?
Beagle mix?
Favorite Activity?
Hanging with the family
Favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Least favorite trick to do?
Fetch
Most embarrassing moment?
Fell off the bed while yawning!
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
Doesn’t chew
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Captain Marvel
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Neighbors yard
Favorite command to ignore?
Heal
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Old yeller
What do you like to hump the most?
Fixed
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Best Dog Movie?
The art of driving in the rain!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE