FDOTD – Lil Wayne

Name?
Lil Wayne
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Pitty Mix
Favorite Activity?
Barking at squirrels and sun bathing
Favorite trick to do?
Giving people knuckles
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down, it’s so boring!
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Chicken of course
Favorite thing to chew on?
My brothers ankles
Should dogs wear costumes?
Heck yes I look handsome in anything
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Sleep with humans?
Oh yes I take up the whole bed
Who’s a good dog?
Me! I am the best!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE