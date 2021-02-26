FDOTD – Kona

Name?
Kona
Hometown?
Zion
Breed?
Silver Labrador Retriever
Favorite Activity?
Play ball
Favorite trick to do?
Beg for numnums
Least favorite trick to do?
roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
Rolled out of bed
Favorite person?
Daddy’s Niece
Favorite food?
Apples
Favorite thing to chew on?
Socks
Favorite command to ignore?
Kona No
Sleep with humans?
You mean Hoomans slep with Dogs
Who’s a good dog?
Me of course
