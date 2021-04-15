FDOTD – Jax

Name?
Jax
Hometown?
Grayslake
Breed?
Beagle mix
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Bark
Least favorite trick to do?
Any trick
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Olives
Favorite thing to chew on?
Nyla bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
On certain occasions
Favorite costume?
Christmas tree head gear
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The living room rug
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop barking
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Clifford
What do you like to hump the most?
His best dog friend Buddy
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Who’s a good dog?
Jax
Best Dog Movie?
Benji
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE