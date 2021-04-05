FDOTD – Hank-Rutherford

Name?
Hank-Rutherford
Hometown?
Jacksonville, NC
Breed?
Labrador Retriever
Favorite Activity?
Swimming
Favorite trick to do?
Sits on back legs patiently to guess which hand the treat’s in.
Least favorite trick to do?
Roll over, he half does it.
Most embarrassing moment?
Pooped in the lake with lots of people around.
Favorite person?
His daddy.
Favorite food?
Lobster
Favorite thing to chew on?
Any chew toy.
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes, mine has a wardrobe.
Favorite costume?
Frankenweenie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Hiking leg on patio furniture.
Favorite command to ignore?
Come inside.
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Himself haha
What do you like to hump the most?
Any male dog to prove dominance.
Sleep with humans?
Yes!
Who’s a good dog?
Hankers!
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound. He watched shadow falling down that hill & was sniffing/whining at the tv.
