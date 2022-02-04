FDOTD – Gunner

Name?
Gunner
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Black and Tan coonhound
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping and drinking water
Favorite trick to do?
Not listen
Least favorite trick to do?
Listen
Most embarrassing moment?
Tried to jump on a chair and came up a bit short.
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Crunchios
Favorite thing to chew on?
Tennis balls
Should dogs wear costumes?
Not this one.
Favorite command to ignore?
Here
Sleep with humans?
Sleep in my dog bed next to mom and dads bed.
