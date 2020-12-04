FDOTD – Duco Puppafuco

Name?
Duco Puppafuco, Yes, that’s really his name.
Hometown?
pleasant prairie
Breed?
Anatolian Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Creeping on the neighbors
Favorite trick to do?
Show me your belly!
Least favorite trick to do?
Make dad a pizza
Most embarrassing moment?
One night I tried to play with a black and white striped cat, but he smelled terrible!
Favorite person?
Dad, of course!
Favorite food?
Cruchies! (Pork rinds)
Favorite thing to chew on?
My sister
Should dogs wear costumes?
Hell no! But mom thinks I should
Favorite costume?
Mud!
Sleep with humans?
You mean sleep ON humans, of course!
Who’s a good dog?
ME!!!!!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE