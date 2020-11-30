FDOTD – Dino

Name?
Dino
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
Chinese Crested
Favorite Activity?
Hunting small animals
Favorite trick to do?
Steal food off the table
Least favorite trick to do?
Share!!
Most embarrassing moment?
When his sister drags him around by the neck
Favorite person?
His mommy
Favorite food?
Everything
Favorite thing to chew on?
His stuffed chippie
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only PJs
Favorite costume?
Piggy PJs
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On anything new
Favorite command to ignore?
He listens well
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Any woman
What do you like to hump the most?
His sister
Sleep with humans?
Ummmm….yes!!!
Who’s a good dog?
Dino is!!
