FDOTD – Cass

Name?
Cass (male)
Hometown?
Mundelein
Breed?
Catahoula leopard
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Happy dancing for food
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Most embarrassing moment?
None
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Heck
Favorite costume?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The plants inside
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Sleep with humans?
Take up the whole bed
Who’s a good dog?
Me
