FDOTD – Buster

Name?
Buster
Hometown?
Glendale Heights
Breed?
Pitbull/besenji
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Talk at you when I want something or you have food
Least favorite trick to do?
Anything you actually want me to do bedside sleep next to you
Most embarrassing moment?
Rolling off the bed in my sleep
Favorite person?
My dad
Favorite food?
French Fries
Sleep with humans?
I sleep with the kids because their beds are lower and I’m getting old
Who’s a good dog?
If you pet me I’ll be your best friend for life but I’ll always leave you for my dad
