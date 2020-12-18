FDOTD – Buster

Name?
Buster
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
Great Prynenees
Favorite Activity?
Drooling
Favorite trick to do?
Sleeps
Least favorite trick to do?
Playing catch
Most embarrassing moment?
since I’m all white I ran through the big muddle puddle across the street mom was not happy
Favorite person?
Mom and dad
Favorite food?
Puppy ice a cream
Favorite thing to chew on?
Little lamb my stuffed toy
Should dogs wear costumes?
yes
Favorite costume?
Pretty big for costume I like to wear a hat once in awhile
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
By the shed where mom and dad walk all the time
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Don’t have one
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t hump that would be the dog across the street
Sleep with humans?
No
Who’s a good dog?
Buster because I have mustache
