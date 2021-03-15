FDOTD – Bolt

Name?
Bolt
Hometown?
Round lake Beach
Breed?
Siberian husky
Favorite Activity?
Chasing squirrels
Favorite trick to do?
Ignore my humans
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
Pooping on the floor of home depot
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Duck and steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Anything I can get my paws on
Should dogs wear costumes?
Depends. I don’t like to
Favorite costume?
My tie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Home depot
Favorite command to ignore?
Calm down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Too many to list
What do you like to hump the most?
My giant stuffed bear
Sleep with humans?
Hell yes
Who’s a good dog?
I am
Best Dog Movie?
Togo
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE