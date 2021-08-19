FDOTD – Blue

Name?
Blue
Hometown?
Spring Grove IL.
Breed?
Cane corso
Favorite Activity?
Playing ball
Favorite trick to do?
Speak
Least favorite trick to do?
Rollover
Most embarrassing moment?
Running through the screen door
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Bacon
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bully sticks
Should dogs wear costumes?
Sure
Favorite costume?
Cubs Jersey
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
No issues
Favorite command to ignore?
Leave the cat alone
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes
Who’s a good dog?
Blue
Best Dog Movie?
Turner and Hooch
