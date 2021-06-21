FDOTD – Bella

Name?
Bella
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Chihuahua Terrier Mix
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Making you pick up the toys I drop off the couch.
Most embarrassing moment?
I scare my self when I fart.
Favorite person?
My papa
Favorite food?
Everything!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dog bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Heck NO!!
Favorite costume?
None, I hate them all.
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
My human brothers’ bedroom floor.
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop barking!!
Sleep with humans?
Of course! I get kicked sometimes and rolled over on a lot, but it’s ok.
Who’s a good dog?
I’m a good dog!!
