FDOTD – Archie

Name?
Archie aka The Small Sir
Hometown?
Chicago
Breed?
Wire Terrier/Chihuahua Mix
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Hide under so many blankies no one can find me.
Favorite person?
My Stacy
Favorite food?
Cucumbers
Should dogs wear costumes?
Never, but Stacy makes me sometimes
Favorite costume?
The one in my picture. It’s my Chippendales uniform.
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The wall in the living room.
Sleep with humans?
All day e’rry day
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE