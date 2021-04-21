      Weather Alert

FDOTD – Ally

Apr 21, 2021 @ 10:06am

Name?
Ally
Hometown?
KENOSHA
Breed?
Large mix
Favorite Activity?
Obviously sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Zoomies
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Sleeping with tongue out
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
All my bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Shure
Favorite costume?
Devil horns
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Front room once
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Sleep with humans?
Hello yeah
Who’s a good dog?
Me me me meme

