So, today I’m minding my business when out of the blue a buddy of mine from high school hits me up on messenger.

I open the message and it says “Hey!!!! What’s your favorite cartoon as a kid?”

My mind instantly started reeling. I mean I grew up on cartoons.

See kids back in the day, there were cartoons on every day after school on one or two channels. But, Saturday morning was when you got some of the best cartoons across five different channels. He-Man, She-Ra, G.I. Joe, Smurfs, Looney Tunes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Thundercats and many more.

I’ve always watched cartoons, even continued as I got older and enjoyed Yugio, Kim Possible, Powerpuff Girls, Courage The Cowardly Dog and more.

So when I opened the message that asked what was my favorite cartoon, I started racking my brain.

The cartoon that popped up first was G.I. Joe. It was a great cartoon about the triumph of good vs evil and always at the end of the episode there was a bit about some sort of ethical dilemma that ended up teach a little life lesson. You know like be good to people, kind to your elders stuff like that.

Hell, it even spawned a cartoon movie, which at the time was only the second episodic cartoon show to be turned into a movie. The first was Transformers, if you must know, also a good cartoon but if I’m picking a favorite G.I. Joe is the way to go. But, Transformers did have the better soundtrack.

I mean how do you argue with Stan Bush You’ve got the touch:

So, I let my friend know that G.I. Joe was my favorite. He then proceeded to inform me that he was going to be doing a podcast in the near future where he sits down with a guest and they wax poetic on the cartoons they love.

Details on the podcast will be forthcoming.

Did you have a favorite cartoon when you were younger?