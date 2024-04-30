95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/30/2024…. Serj Tankian…. Slipknot…. Greta Van Fleet….

Source: YouTube

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian who is currently out and about promoting his upcoming autobiography “Down With The System” has now announced that he will be releasing a solo EP come September. The EP called “Foundations”, will have five songs on it that the singer recorded with his back up band FCC.

Slipknot just announced a one night only festival in Iowa yesterday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album. Knotfest which is set to take place on Saturday, September 21st will take place at Waterworks Park in Des Moines with Slipknot headlining the event. A few of the bands appearing on the bill are Till Lindemann, Gwar, and Knocked Loose.

And finally, Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka has launched a side project with his new band called Mirador and will be one busy man on the upcoming Greta tour coming up, being that Mirador will be one of the opening acts. You can check both bands out at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday May 21st.