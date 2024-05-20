95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 05/20/2024…. Falling In Reverse…. G’N’R…. Staind….

Source: YouTube

Falling In Reverse performed at the Sonic Temple festival in Ohio this past Saturday and had to stop playing numerous times throughout their set because of pyro mishaps that even caused minor injuries to a couple of the band members. The band posted a message on the groups social of drummer Luke Holland holding an ice pack to his elbow and guitarist Christian Thompson with bandages on his shoulder.

Slash was asked in a recent interview on why Axl Rose didn’t appear on the guitarist’s new solo album “Orgy of the Damned.” His response was that Guns N’ Roses are currently trying to make their own record, which would be the band’s first since 2008’s “Chinese Democracy.”

And finally, original drummer for Staind, Jon Wysocki passed away over the weekend at the age of 53. Members of his current band Lydia’s Castle broke the news, saying that he passed away surrounded by his friends and family. It was reported that Wysocki was battling through some serious liver issues.