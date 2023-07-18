Falling In Reverse…. Mammoth WVH… Mark Tremonti…. 07/18/2023

Falling In Reverse singer Ronnie Radke is stirring up some new news in the music world, Last Friday the band played at this year’s “Rock Fest” in Cadott, WI. and criticized the crowd for being “boring as hell.” He tweeted after the show that “fans are always allowed to criticize bands, their music and performance, and that it’s time for bands to criticize crowds!”

Mammoth WVH have announced a headlining tour coming up this fall to support their upcoming second album “Mammoth II.” They will be hitting the road with Nita Strauss as the opener, and will be in WIIL Rock land come Saturday November 4th when they hit The Rave in Milwaukee, and then Thursday, November 9th when they play The Vic in Chicago.

And finally, Mark Tremonti of Creed and Alter Bridge performed a set of Frank Sinatra classics with members of Frank’s orchestra this past Friday in Skokie , Illinois for a charity event to support the National Down Syndrome Society.