F*** Cancer (and Covid)! St Baldrick’s 2021
Someone called 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show Open Phone Thursday this week and asked if we are doing the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation event this year at The Brat Stop. Sadly this years event has been canceled. Then this afternoon I got this letter from St Baldrick’s. Even more sadly… kids are still getting cancer, and because of the pandemic St Baldrick’s fundraising has taken a major hit. As you can see from the letter… Because of the generosity of or 95 WIIL ROCK 10’s of listeners my ugly bald head was 47th in donations last year in the entire country out of 32,839 participants! WOW!!! The 95 WIIL ROCK team collected even more, and the Brat Stop event is always one of the biggest in the nation. So St Baldrick’s needs our help this year more than ever in continuing the fight against childhood cancer. So…. I will be hosting a virtual event this year. Stay tuned for more details next week. For now just keep growing your hair… and of course have your donations ready!!! – Tom