95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

DON’T GET LEFT “BEHIND”… TODAY is the last day to book CFG 2023! Deadline 5pm TODAY!

October 6, 2022 3:11PM CDT
Share
DON’T GET LEFT “BEHIND”… TODAY is the last day to book CFG 2023! Deadline 5pm TODAY!

LAST CALL FOR CFG 2023!

THE DEADLINE TO BOOK CFG2023 IS TODAY!!! THURSDAY 10/6 at 5pm

THE 2023 “95 WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW – CABIN FEVER GETAWAY” TO THE ALL-INCLUSIVE Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.

7 NIGHTS – JANUARY 2023 (January 14th to 22nd)

“ALL-INCLUSIVE” – EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED; AIRFARE, ALL YOUR MEALS, ALL YOUR DRINKS & MORE!

*7 nights at Margaritaville Island Reserve, Cap Cana. A five-star resort
*All meals & snacks… INCLUDED!
*Drinks from a selection of domestic and international premium brands INCLUDED!
*Two swimming pools, and a swim up pool bar
*Six restaurants including JWB Steakhouse, Frank & Lola’s Italian, Asian, Landshark Brewery & Grill and more
*Three bars/lounges
*24-hour room service INCLUDED
*Concert with Jim & Justin of Modern Day Romeos.
*Morning Show daily live broadcasts (taunt your friends back home)
*Private 95 WIIL ROCK exclusive events.
*Roundtrip non-stop charter air to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
*Airport transfers in Punta Cana between the airport and resort
*Spa
*Daily and nightly activity program with live music
*Fitness Center
*Non-motorized water sports: kayak, snorkeling gear, and stand-up paddle boards
*Gratuities included

GET TRIP DETAILS AND BOOK ON-LINE HERE or CALL TRAVEL LEADERS AT 833-T-L-TRIPS.

DO NOT WAIT! THIS TRIP WILL SELL OUT! SPACE IS VERY LIMITED!

AND…. KEEP LISTENING FOR THE JET TO FLY OVER. BE CALLER 10 WHEN IT DOES TO QUALIFY TO WIN A TRIP FOR 2. (JET STARTS SOON)

THANKS TO: TRAVEL LEADERS & FUN JET VACATIONS

Recent Posts