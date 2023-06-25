95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

Do Good and Ride!

June 25, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Do Good and Ride!
Hop on the bike and ride with Tom.

Ride starts at Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake

If you go on the ride this is you have a chance to qualify for a chance to win your way to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

After ride party starts at 1:30 at Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake.

Coors Light pints on special for $3.50.

WIIL ROCK swag to win.

Plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to:

Godsmack and Staind at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre on Sunday August 13th

To keep up to date on our daily rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.

DETAILS

Date:
June 25
Time:
10:30 am – 4:00 pm
Event Category:

VENUE

Jesse Oaks
18490 W. Old Gages Lake Road
Gages Lake, IL 60030 United States+ GOOGLE MAP
View Venue Website

