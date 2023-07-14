Go
4:20 Hit of the Day
Wilson
Cruel Summer Cover by Versus Me of Taylor Swift
July 14, 2023 4:57PM CDT
Source: YouTube
68% Puff on the Swift cover from the Janesville band.
Recent Posts
Cruel Summer Cover by Versus Me of Taylor Swift
8 hours ago
Van Halen…. Jelly Roll… Nothing More… 0714
20 hours ago
The Struts – Too Good at Raising Hell
1 day ago
4:20 Hit of the Day
Homegrown Hit of the Day - Sunvolume - Day 'N' Night
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/08/23
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Kick the weekend off with us at Deacon's Restaurant and Bar at The Golf Farm!