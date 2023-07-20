Creed…. Metallica…. Marilyn Manson…. 07/20/2023

Creed has announced a “Summer Of ’99” reunion cruise. The cruise which will happen in April of 2024, will be the first time the band played together in more than a decade. Creed will sail from Miami to the Bahamas, taking with 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Fuel, Tantric, along with other bands from the 90’s.

Metallica has put out a casting call for “superfans” of the band to possibly appear in an upcoming documentary. The filmmakers are looking for “big personalities, unique characters and unexpected stories from Metallica fans who consider the band their all time favorite. All stories and walks of life are welcome and encouraged to reach out.”

And finally, Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to a misdemeanor simple assault charge related to an alleged incident with a photographer during a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts after a photographer accused him of spitting and blowing a “snot rocket” on her during his performance. As part of the plea, Manson will pay a $1,200 fine and serve 20 hours of community service. So if you see a long haired guy with lip stick wearing a thong picking up trash on the side of the highway, chances are, it’s the “shock rocker.”