COVID accomplishments… What was yours???
During the COVID lockdown many people took all that new found free time to learn something, improve themselves, or complete some other kind of accomplishment.
-Learned a foreign language
-Got in shape at home
-Read a book… or a lot of books
-Remodeled their home
-Got to be a better cook
-Started a charity
-Taught themselves an musical instrument
The list goes on.
Mine??? I filled my deck with empty wine bottles. I make no apology. – Tom
The final total:
Filled the bin once:
Still some left:
We talked about this on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show. Click HERE to tell us your “COVID accomplishment”.
COVID accomplishments… What was yours??? During the COVID lockdown many people took all that new found free time to…
Posted by 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show on Friday, April 9, 2021