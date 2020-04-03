Corona virus today – Friday 04/03/20
Former Major Leaguer Jim Edmonds has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Jazz Pianist and Music Family Patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr died at 85 from Coronavirus.
I hope by showing you some names you may know that you will understand… This is REAL. This is NOT the flu.
The HEROS on the front lines saving lives… are dying!!! And people of all ages are DYING! Stay the F at home!!!
We are all in this together… Let’s act like it. Six feet apart. Stay home if you can. I LOVE you! Be safe! – Tom
#AllInThisTogether #SixFeetApart