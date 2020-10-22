Cabin Fever Getaway 2021 – Destination Announcement! SOLD OUT???
95 WIIL Rock’s Cabin Fever Getaway 2021 with Travel Leaders – Discovery World Travel. Save the Date on your calendars and schedule time off with the boss for January 17-24, 2021 for this year’s trip. After the last seven months of 2020, we all know a vacation is just what is needed for some relaxation, pool, beach, laughs with fellow WIIL Rockers and LOTS OF REFRESHMENTS!
The destination will be announced this Friday morning at 7:30 on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show! Some options have already SOLD OUT! Be ready to book the best vacation you will ever take (year after year!)