Asking Alexandria…. Power Trip Fest…. Megadeth…. 0713

Asking Alexandria, who recently cancelled their European tour due to their drummer James Cassells fracturing his foot, have now announced that they will be bowing out of their summer festival appearances to give James a bit more time. According to the band, they are still on board to tour in support of their new album “Where Do We Go From Here?’, which has a release date of August 25th. Hopefully you can check them out when they are scheduled to play at the Riveria Theatre in Chicago on September 26th with The Hu, Bad Wolves, and Zero 9:36, and then Friday September 29th, at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee.

One day after Ozzy pulled out of the Power Trip festival in Cali, due to his health not quite right yet, a replacement for the headlining spot has been announced. Taking “The Ozz Man’s place will be Judas Priest. The festival that runs October 6th thru the 8th, includes AC/DC, G’N’R’, Tool, Metallica, Iron Maiden, and now Priest.

And finally, if you have ever wondered how Megadeth’s mascot, Vic Rattlehead got his name, we now know. Front man Dave Mustaine, revealed that “Vic” stands for victim, and “Rattlehead” was derived from something his mama said, which was not to headbang so much because he would “rattle something loose up there.” Thus ” Vic Rattlehead!”