Amazon to Donate 8,200 Laptops to Needy Seattle Students for Remote Learning
On Monday, Amazon announced that it would be donating 8,200 laptops to elementary-school students without home computers so they can participate in remote learning while Seattle Public Schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Making sure our kids have the ability to keep learning is one of the most important things we can collectively do during the COVID-19 crisis,” Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, told The Seattle Times. “With this donation, we’re focused on Seattle students from underserved and underrepresented communities who otherwise would not have access to these devices—which helps enable SPS to educate and assist all of their students during this pandemic.”
The district has about 52,000 students, 33 percent of whom come from families with low incomes.