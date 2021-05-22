ALL Bikes Welcome! Sunday – Full Throttle ROCK-N-RIDE With 95 WIIL ROCK, Miller High Life & House Of Harley!
Join us for our weekly rides with House of Harley.
OUR FIRST RIDE OF THE SEASON… Sunday 5/23 – Kickstands Up At 10am At Jesse Oaks In Gages Lake (18490 W Old Gages Lake Rd, Gages Lake, IL 60030).
Our post ride party destination is J’s Sports Bar & Grill in Fox Lake (816 E Grand Ave, Fox Lake, IL 60020). If you can’t make the ride, meet us for the after party at 11am! MILLER HIGH LIFE specials!
FREE to ride! ALL bikes welcome! Just show up and ride! Sign up to win a tent camping site for the 81st Sturgis Rally!
Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show will be broadcasting (and riding) again this year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This year is the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Tom’s 7th year broadcasting from the Full Throttle Saloon & Pappy Hoel Campground. Get all the details about our Sturgis trip HERE. Thanks to Jesse James Spirits.
Look For Our VFW “Dip Jar”… Your Chance To Support Our Troops By Contributing To The VFW’s Unmet Needs Program.
Future Rides:
Rides leaving from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake. Kickstands up at 10am:
Saturday 5/29 to House Of Harley-Davidson/FREEDOM MUSIC SERIES with ROYAL BLISS (Noon to 3pm)
Saturday 6/19 to (TBD) for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Sunday 6/20 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Sunday 7/11 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Saturday 7/17 – to (TBD) for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Sunday 7/25 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Saturday 7/31 – to (TBD) for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Saturday 8/21 – to (TBD) for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Sunday 8/29 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Saturday 9/4 – (DETAILS TBD)
Sunday 9/5 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Rides leaving/returning House Of Harley-Davidson (times TBA):
Saturday 6/5 – Pride Ride/FREEDOM MUSIC SERIES with EDDIE BUTTS BAND (Noon to 3pm)
Saturday 6/12 – Law Enforcement Ride/FREEDOM MUSIC SERIES with THE RAID (Noon to 3pm)
Saturday 7/10 – FREEDOM MUSIC SERIES with BIG AL WETZEL (Noon to 3pm)
More Rides TBA!!!