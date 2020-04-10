A Day to Remember posts cryptic teaser; is new music on the way?
Credit: Jimmy Fontaine
A Day to Remember is up to something.
On Wednesday night, the Florida rockers tweeted a mysterious picture featuring a pair of eyes floating in a raining sky. They didn’t provide any other details, but fans are theorizing that new music may be on the way.
Back in November, A Day to Remember dropped a new tune called “Resentment.” They had planned to release their new album, You’re Welcome, last fall, but ended up delaying it to “early 2020.” Of course, we’re now in what you might called “early 2020,” but those plans were made in a pre-coronavirus world, so who knows if that release window is still the goal?
While you speculate what the teaser means, be sure to keep your — wait for it — eyes peeled and stay tuned to ADtR’s socials.
You’re Welcome, whenever it arrives, will be the follow-up to 2016’s Bad Vibrations.
