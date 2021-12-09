      Weather Alert

95 WIIL Rock XXXmas Party With Smith & Myers – Personal Invitation!

Dec 9, 2021 @ 8:51am

December 16 @ 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm
At:

Radius 

640 W. Cermak Rd
Chicago, IL 60616
with JR Moore & Zack Mack
Ages:17+
Doors: 7:00
Show: 8:00

TICKETS!

The not so silent nighty contest returns!
$500 top prize to the sexiest nighty.
Official rules HERE.
