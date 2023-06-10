95 WIIL Rock Summerfest Ticket Stop – Corniciones in Antioch
June 10, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Your chance to win Summerfest tickets every 10 minutes!
Join Wilson at Corniciones in Antioch from 2 to 4!
There is also an Open Car Meet with Beer Garden from 2pm to 4pm
Top 3 cars chosen by Don Wilson will get a pair of Summerfest tickets!
Try their East Coast Style Pizza and Italian food made from family recipes
Plus, Corniciones has a new, full Bar!
The sooner you get there, the better your odds.
Summerfest is June 22-24th, June 29th – July 1st and July 6th- 8th.