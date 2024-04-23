95 WIIL ROCK REPORT….. 04/23/2024….. Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame….. Sammy Hagar… Sunbomb…..

Source: YouTube

American Idol had a special Rock Hall-themed episode that aired on Sunday in which they revealed this years inductees into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame. The artists chosen for 2024 were Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Mathews Band, Kool & The Gang, A Tribe Called Quest, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, and “The Prince Of Darkness”, Mr. Ozzy Osbourne.

Sammy Hagar will be getting his own recognition coming up on Tuesday, April 30th in L.A. when the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce honors the “Red Rocker” with the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Guy Fieri will be MC’ing the dedication with John Mayer and Hagar’s longtime manager Tom Consolo saying a couple words during the event.

And finally, if you are a fan of 80’s hair metal, like my old ass, L.A. Guns Tracii Guns and Styper’s Michael Sweet have a side project called Sunbomb and will be releasing their sophomore effort ‘Light Up The Sky’ on June 24th.