95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/18/2024…. Bad Omens…. Underoath…. James Hetfield….

Bad Omens have announced details on their upcoming ‘CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST]’ record. The 26-song release that is due out May 31st was described by the band as an experimental extension of their breakout album ‘The Death Of Peace Of Mind’ and will feature collaborations with tons of different artists, along with live performances from their previous tour.

Underoath have announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album ‘They’re Only Chasing Safety’. The band will hit the road in North America this September playing the album in it’s entirety each night, followed by a second set of favorites voted on by fans. You can check them out when they play The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee October 4th, or in Chicago at The Salt Shed on November 24th.

And finally, James Hetfield took to Instagram to show off some new ink he has etched on his middle finger. The tattoo is of a spade inside what appears to be an iron cross symbol and contains a mixture of the late Lemmy Kilmister’s ashes, that were given to him, mixed in with the ink. Hetfield wrote that if it wasn’t Motohead there would not be a Metallica and that he wanted to make sure the late Motorhead frontman could still be able to fly the bird at the world.