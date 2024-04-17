95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/17/2024…. Wage War…. All That Remains… American Idol….

Source: YouTube

Wage War are kicking off a co-headlining tour in the spring with Nothing More and have now announced the release of their fifth album. “Stigma” will be available digitally on the 21st of June, with the physical version of the album landing in stores on September 6th. Along with news of the new record, they have also shared a music video for a track of it titled “Nail5”.

All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte took to social media on Monday to let fans know that the band have finished tracking their first new record in six years. Labonte also went on to explain that the reason it has been taking so long, is because the band is no longer with a label and had to self-finance it themselves.

And finally, American Idol will be announcing this years inductee’s for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame live on the show this coming Sunday. Gene Simmons will be serving as a guest mentor while all the competitors perform songs from the nominees. A few of the artists nominated are Ozzy, Janes Addiction, and Lenny Kravitz.