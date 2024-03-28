95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/28/2024…. Bon Jovi…. Skid Row…. Goo Goo Dolls…

Source: YouTube

I don’t know if this interests you or not, but Bon Jovi is about to release their 16th studio album on June 7th called “Forever”. Along with the news of the new material, they have also released a song off the LP, with a video to go along with it. I gotta say, growing up, when “Slippery When Wet” came out, I was a little dork dancing in front of the mirror singing “Living On A Prayer”. Thus the plug for the new album!

Skid Row are are parting ways with their latest vocalist Eric Gronwall due to health issues the singer revealed, but they have a well known rocker that will be stepping in for the time being. Get ready to experience a little Skid Row action with their first female vocalist ever…. Ms. Lzzy Hale… That’s right!! Lzzy will be lending her pipes for the group until they find a permanent replacement for Gronwall.

And finally, after 38 years Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik finally revealed that he thinks his band has a stupid name!