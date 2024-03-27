95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/27/2024…. KoRn…. Taylor Hawkins…. Butthole Surfers….

Korn announced a 2024 North American tour yesterday that will kick off on September 12th with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday. The band will be taking along Gojira and Spiritbox to open up for most of the shows, including when they make a stop on Saturday, September 28th at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Chicago.

The Foo Fighters took a moment to recognize Taylor Hawkins on all of their social media channels this past Monday, sharing a photo of their late drummer captioned by a single heart emoji. March 25th marked two years since Hawkins passed away unexpectedly before a show in Colombia after complaining of chest pain.

And finally, Butthole Surfers original members Gibby Haynes and Paul Leary revealed that they have turned down “six-figure offers” to reunite the group. The two stated that they don’t have any problems reissuing some of their early recordings, but after all the drugs and partying they did in the past, they don’t think they would be in any right state of mind to perform like they used to.