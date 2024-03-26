95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/26/2024…. Hollywood Vampires…. Mastodon…. Iron Maiden…..

Source: YouTube

We definitely are getting our fill of band documentary’s this year, and the next one in line is the Hollywood Vampires. The band, which consists of Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, put out a trailer for their upcoming film “Unleashed Spirits-The Rise Of The Hollywood Vampires”. The movie is set to take viewers through the journey of the supergroup that got together and was named after a pack of famous musicians that Cooper used to party with in the early 70’s, including John Lennon and Keith Moon.

Mastodon has gotten something new in the works, and it might have to do with their landmark album “Crack the Skye”. The group posted a note marking the album’s 15th anniversary, with a tease about a new configuration of the album on the way.

And finally, Iron Maiden are heading out on the road later this year for their “The Future Past World Tour” and have just announced who will be the opener for the string of shows. The tour which kicks off in the fall, making a stop at the Allstate Arena on Thursday October 24th, will feature Mongolian metal band The Hu as the supporting act.