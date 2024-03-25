95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/25/2024….. Static-X…. NIN… Sheryl Crow….

Source: YouTube

On the 25th anniversary of the release of their debut album, “Wisconsin Death Trip”, Static-X unveiled a trailer for the bands new documentary titled, “Evil Disco” The Rise, Fall and Regeneration of Static-X”. The film, which has no official release date as of yet, will take you through a journey of the band’s early years, the tragic loss of Wayne Static and their impressive comeback.

If you are a fan of Nine Inch Nails and skate boards, you might want to get your hands on one of these. Welcome Skateboards and the band have collaborated together on skate decks to honor the 30th anniversary of “The Downward Spiral”. The limited edition boards will showcase a mix of imagery from the album, along with other artwork from the NIN archives.

And finally, Sheryl Crow just revealed that she took part in a ‘guided shroom trip for science research. The 62 year-old singer, who has a new album dropping Friday titled “Evolution”, said that her experience tripping at John Hopkins University in Maryland wasn’t as cool as she thought it would be. According to Crow, the music that was selected for her to listen to, was a distraction from having a true “shroom experience”.