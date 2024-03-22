95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/22/2024…. Avenged Sevenfold…. Sum 41…. Buckethead…..

Source: YouTube

Avenged Sevenfold have released an animated music video for their song “Comic” taken from the band’s latest album, “Life Is But A Dream” which came out last summer. The video directed by Chris Hopewell, who has also directed videos for Radiohead, Offspring, and the Killers, just to name a few, stars the Grim Reaper as he travels through space and time.

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley will be releasing a memoir in October titled ‘Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell’. The book will tell the singers story of being a punk kid in Canada to becoming an international star, taking you on the highest of highs and lowest of lows of the band.

And finally, ‘out of the norm’ guitarist Buckethead is planning a unique concert experience this summer. The guitar player who wears a KFC bucket on his head during performances will take his talents underground playing at The Caverns, a natural amphitheater nestled in a Tennessee cave. The Caverns, located in the city of Pelham, between Nashville and Chattanooga, can hold up to 1,200 fans.