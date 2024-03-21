95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/21/2024….. Guns N’ Roses…. Lemmy Kilmister….. Disturbed…..

Source: YouTube

After never being nominated for a Grammy award despite topping the charts in the late 80’s, Guns N’ Roses debut album “Appetite for Destruction” has finally been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this week. The album that spent five weeks on top of the Billboard 200 will be honored with the band, along with other inductees at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala on May 21st.

The ashes of Motorhead’s legendary frontman Lemmy Kilmister are getting ready to be enshrined at the famous Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood next month. Fans are being invited “to raise a very unique toast to Lemmy with the unveiling of brand new Motorhead Whiskey” on Friday, April 19th. The singer, who would hang out at the Rainbow on a regular basis, was honored back in 2016, when the bar re-named its patio to “Lemmy’s Lounge”.

And finally, Disturbed reached a new milestone this week with their first-ever dance hit. A French producer remixed the band’s cover of “The Sound Of Silence” landing it at #34 on this weeks Hot Dance/ Electronic Songs chart. It’s pretty “disturbing”….(No Pun Intended)!