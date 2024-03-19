95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/19/2024…. Pantera…. STP/Live…. Nickelback/Hardy….

The new line-up of Pantera has already stated that they wouldn’t be recording any new music under the band name out of respect to Dimebag and Vinnie Paul who are no longer with us, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get a live album at some point. In a new interview, drummer Charlie Benante said that the group records their shows constantly and that they have already discussed the possibility of a live album.

Stone Temple Pilots and Live will be hitting the road later this year for the just-announced ‘Jubilee Tour’. The tour will mark the 30th anniversary of STP’s “Purple” and Live’s “Throwing Copper”. Soul Asylum and Our Lady Peace will join the tour as supporting acts with the groups making a stop in Chicago on Wednesday, September 11th when they play Huntington Bank Pavilion and then a few days later playing American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, September 14th in Milwaukee.

Nickelback and country/rocker Hardy are teaming up for the latest installment of CMT’s franchise “CMT Crossroads”, swapping stories and jamming out to some of each others biggest hits. “CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & Hardy” will premiere on Saturday, April 6th.