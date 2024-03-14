95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/14/2024…. Vended… Halestorm…. Brian Johnson/Mark Knopfler….

Source: YouTube

Vended, the band fronted by Griffin Taylor, the 21-year old son of Corey Taylor, have released a new single titled “The Far Side” with a video to go along with it. The group stated that the new song represents a new era for the band and a new level of aggression.

Halestorm drummer Arejay Hale wants everyone to know that they are one of the few band’s that pride themselves for not using any backing tracks or any type of sound enhancement. In a recent interview, Hale said that they always felt it was more important to get the playing right between the four of them, and then play 100% live for the fans.

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Dire straits’ Mark Knopfler have teamed up for a new six-part documentary series titled “Johnson And Knopfler’s Music Legends”. The series will take you on a journey with the two rockers while they discuss their own experiences in the music business and those of other artists.