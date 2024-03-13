95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/13/2024….. Pearl Jam…. Nonpoint… Raspberries….

Source: YouTube

Pearl Jam is getting ready to release their new album “Dark Matter” next month and the title track off it just went No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The last time the band landed a No. 1 hit was more than 26 years ago with their single “Given to Fly.”

Nonpoint frontman Elias Soriano recently confirmed that he and his bandmates are working on a full-length studio album after focusing on a series of EP’s over the last couple of years. Soriano also said that the group is sitting on a ton of music, but need to figure out which songs will work together before releasing the new album.

And finally, Eric Carmen who is best known as being the singer for 70’s group the Raspberries has died at the age of 74. His wife made an announcement on social media stating that Carmen died in his sleep over the weekend. The Raspberries were best known for their hits “Go All the Way” and “I Wanna Be With You”. Carmen also had some solo success with songs “All By Myself” and “Hungry Eyes”.